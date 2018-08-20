Defence policy for modelling and simulation (JSP 939)

Joint Service Publication (JSP) 939 is intended to provide direction and guidance for the acquisition, development and usage of modelling and simulation across UK defence.

It is designed to be used by staff responsible for any modelling and simulation capability change. This JSP contains the policy and direction on modelling and simulation from a defence enterprise perspective and guidance on the processes involved and best practice to apply to any modelling and simulation development.

The JSP is structured in 2 parts: