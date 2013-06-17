Guidance

Policy for UK enumerations for distributed simulation

17 June 2013
Policy for UK enumerations for distributed simulation

The purpose of this document is to describe the policy and process that the UK MOD follows to manage its enumerations for distributed simulation in line with the Simulation Interoperability Standards Organisation (SISO) guidance.

