Policy for UK enumerations for distributed simulation
Documents
Details
The purpose of this document is to describe the policy and process that the UK MOD follows to manage its enumerations for distributed simulation in line with the Simulation Interoperability Standards Organisation (SISO) guidance.
Published 17 June 2013
Last updated 5 May 2021 + show all updates
Updated: the policy for UK enumerations for distributed simulation.
Added Policy for UK enumerations for distributed simulation.
First published.