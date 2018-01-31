Defence Modelling and Simulation Coherence

In support of the above, DMaSC aims to deliver:

value for money across the enterprise (highest priority)

clearly identified modelling and simulation requirements

conformance to agreed standards

commonality and re-use of data, models and platforms

consistent, enduring, accessible, agile and adaptable modelling and simulation solutions

Compliance

The DMaSC rules, which describe what is meant by DMaSC compliance and therefore help to provide coherence, are available in Part 6 of ‘The Defence Direction and Guidance for Training and Education’ ( JSP 822).

Current activities

DMaSC is engaged in a number of activities including:

a systems of systems approach to coherent modelling and simulation capability

a Defence Simulation Centre ( DSC )

) research and possible industry input to DMaSC via the DMaSC Industry Advisory Group (DIAG)

Telephone: 01793 314136

Email: JFC- DSC -Enquiries@mod.gov.uk

