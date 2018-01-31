Collection

Defence Modelling and Simulation Coherence

DMaSC provides a defence wide coherent approach to provide better training and education, reduce costs and do this with environmental benefits.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support

In support of the above, DMaSC aims to deliver:

  • value for money across the enterprise (highest priority)
  • clearly identified modelling and simulation requirements
  • conformance to agreed standards
  • commonality and re-use of data, models and platforms
  • consistent, enduring, accessible, agile and adaptable modelling and simulation solutions

Compliance

The DMaSC rules, which describe what is meant by DMaSC compliance and therefore help to provide coherence, are available in Part 6 of ‘The Defence Direction and Guidance for Training and Education’ (JSP 822).

Current activities

DMaSC is engaged in a number of activities including:

  • a systems of systems approach to coherent modelling and simulation capability
  • a Defence Simulation Centre (DSC)
  • research and possible industry input to DMaSC via the DMaSC Industry Advisory Group (DIAG)

Contact details

Telephone: 01793 314136
Email: JFC-DSC-Enquiries@mod.gov.uk

  • The Defence Simulation Centre (DSC) on the Defence Academy website
  • The DSC Industry Advisory Group (DIAG) on the DSC website

