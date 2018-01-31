Collection
Defence Modelling and Simulation Coherence
DMaSC provides a defence wide coherent approach to provide better training and education, reduce costs and do this with environmental benefits.
In support of the above, DMaSC aims to deliver:
- value for money across the enterprise (highest priority)
- clearly identified modelling and simulation requirements
- conformance to agreed standards
- commonality and re-use of data, models and platforms
- consistent, enduring, accessible, agile and adaptable modelling and simulation solutions
Compliance
The DMaSC rules, which describe what is meant by DMaSC compliance and therefore help to provide coherence, are available in Part 6 of ‘The Defence Direction and Guidance for Training and Education’ (JSP 822).
Current activities
DMaSC is engaged in a number of activities including:
- a systems of systems approach to coherent modelling and simulation capability
- a Defence Simulation Centre (DSC)
- research and possible industry input to DMaSC via the DMaSC Industry Advisory Group (DIAG)
Contact details
Telephone: 01793 314136
Email: JFC-DSC-Enquiries@mod.gov.uk
Related information
- The Defence Simulation Centre (DSC) on the Defence Academy website
- The DSC Industry Advisory Group (DIAG) on the DSC website
Documents
Published 31 January 2018
Last updated 22 February 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 22 February 2018 + show all updates
- Updated Defence Simulation Centre link and contact email address.
- First published.