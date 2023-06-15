Defence Safety Management System (JSP 815 Volume 2)
JSP 815 Volume 2 provides the direction and guidance which is to be used by all Defence organisations to assist them with the successful implementation of the requirements set out in Volume 1 of JSP 815.
