Defence Safety Management System (JSP 815 Volume 2)

JSP 815 Volume 2 provides the direction and guidance which is to be used by all Defence organisations to assist them with the successful implementation of the requirements set out in Volume 1 of JSP 815.

Ministry of Defence
15 June 2023

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Preliminary pages v1.1

PDF, 174 KB, 5 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 1: Leadership, governance and culture v1.1

PDF, 391 KB, 11 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 2: Organisation and dependencies v1.1

PDF, 463 KB, 7 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 3: Policy regulation and guidance v1.1

PDF, 299 KB, 8 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 4: Risk assessments and safety cases v1.1

PDF, 371 KB, 11 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 5: Supervision, contracting and control activities v1.1

PDF, 427 KB, 7 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 6: Personnel competence, resource and training v1.1

PDF, 449 KB, 8 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 7: Equipment design, manufacture and maintenance v1.1

PDF, 360 KB, 10 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 8: Infrastructure design, build and maintenance v1.1

PDF, 371 KB, 8 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 9: Performance, management information and reporting v1.1

PDF, 301 KB, 7 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 10: Accident/incident management and emergency response v1.1

PDF, 342 KB, 7 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 11: Communications and stakeholder engagement v1.1

PDF, 311 KB, 8 pages

JSP 815 Volume 2 - Element 12: Assurance v1.1

PDF, 572 KB, 15 pages

Annex A - Aplicability of instructions for SEMS (Element 2) v1.1

PDF, 273 KB, 6 pages

Annex B - Exemption certificate process (Element 3) v1.1

PDF, 180 KB, 4 pages

Annex C - Duty of care on deployments (Element 5) v1.1

PDF, 204 KB, 6 pages

Annex D - Head of Establishment responsbilities (Element 5) v1.1

PDF, 127 KB, 4 pages

Annex E - Safety aspects for letters of delegation (Element 6) v1.1

PDF, 147 KB, 3 pages

Annex F - JSP 815 mapping to ISO 45001 (Element 12) v1.1

PDF, 169 KB, 18 pages

Annex G - Assurance self-assessment toolkit (Element 12) v1.1

ODS, 81.6 KB

