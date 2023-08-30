Defence Acquisition Safety Policy (JSP 376)
Joint Service Publication (JSP) 376 provides the MOD organisation and arrangements for the management of acquisition safety in Defence.
Documents
Details
JSP 376 is the corporate publication that provides directive and guidance to the MOD in managing safety through the acquisition and safe use of military capability. Building on the Defence Safety Management System (JSP 815), JSP 376 applies to all acquisition programmes delivered by all Senior Responsible Owners and Users across all Defence organisations.
Should you have any feedback, comments or suggested amendments for consideration, please contact COO-DDS-GroupMailbox@mod.gov.uk. We will aim to respond however, this is not a formal consultation exercise and as such we cannot commit to providing responses to all feedback received.
