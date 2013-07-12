Policy paper
Secretary of State for Defence policy statement on health, safety and environmental protection
This policy statement dated July 2018 replaces the version published in August 2014.
Health and safety and the protection of the environment have always been at the centre of the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) policy making and its activities. The MOD needs to manage these responsibilities in a consistent manner and the Secretary of State’s policy statement provides the high level framework under which this is done.
This policy statement on health, safety, and environmental protection sets out MOD’s legal and policy obligations and what the Secretary of State for Defence requires of individuals, managers and commanders in meeting its requirements.
