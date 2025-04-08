Secretary of State for Defence policy statement on health and safety
This policy statement sets out the MOD’s legal obligations and the requirements of the Secretary of State for Defence from individuals, managers and commanders.
Health and safety have always been at the centre of the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) policy making and its activities. The MOD needs to manage these responsibilities in a consistent manner and the Secretary of State’s policy statement provides the high-level framework under which this is done.
This policy statement dated March 2025 replaces the version published in January 2024. It reflects the organisational changes implemented by Defence Reform and removes the environment from scope which will be addressed separately.