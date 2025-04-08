Policy paper

Secretary of State for Defence policy statement on health and safety

This policy statement sets out the MOD’s legal obligations and the requirements of the Secretary of State for Defence from individuals, managers and commanders.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
Published
8 April 2025

Documents

Secretary of State for Defence policy statement on health and safety

PDF, 99.6 KB, 3 pages

Details

Health and safety have always been at the centre of the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) policy making and its activities. The MOD needs to manage these responsibilities in a consistent manner and the Secretary of State’s policy statement provides the high-level framework under which this is done.

This policy statement dated March 2025 replaces the version published in January 2024. It reflects the organisational changes implemented by Defence Reform and removes the environment from scope which will be addressed separately.

Updates to this page

Published 8 April 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page