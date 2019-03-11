Knowledge in Defence (KiD)
KiD defines how we conduct, govern and control our defence acquisition process and is the primary bearer of all policy and guidance governing defence’s project delivery and commercial functions.
It also provides guidance on Engineering, Logistics, Finance, Capability Management, Infrastructure and Science and Technology functional areas. It is a main enabler for improving our delivery to the armed forces and for producing greater value for money for the taxpayer.
How to access KiD
KiD is available via registered access.
You can register for access to Knowledge in Defence by completing the registration form to get an account.
After you have registered, you will be sent an email to activate your account.Once you have activated your account you will be able to browse KiD.
If you’re already registered, Logon and browse Knowledge in Defence
If you experience any difficulties in registering or accessing Knowledge in Defence email us: DefPDCoE-TechTeam@mod.gov.uk.
Contents of KiD
KiD provides the information, guidance and instruction that set out how the MOD conducts acquisition business. It includes:
Acquisition system
The Acquisition System Operating Model (ASOM) and the Acquisition System Handbook (ASH), which set out the principles for acquiring equipment, logistic support and information services.
Capability management
This includes:
- the defence operating model (DOM)
- the finance and military capability operating model (FOM)
- the generic capability management (GCM) model
- the capability management practitioners’ guide (CMPG)
Requirements and acceptance, where you’ll find information on:
- capability planning
- capability delivery
- capability generation
- user requirements documents (URD)
- system requirements documents (SRD)
- integrated test, evaluation and acceptance
Commercial
The commercial toolkit provides guidance on aspects such as contracting methods, contract administration, pricing and tendering. It also includes the Defence conditions (DEFCONs) and Defence forms (DEFFORMs)
Engineering
Includes:
- systems engineering
- lifecycles
- design reviews
- standardisation
- managing quality
System of systems approach (SOSA) where you’ll find information on the SOSA principles, SOSA operating model and SOSA rulebook.
Finance
Joint service publication (JSP) 655: Investment Approvals, which is the policy and guidance on investment approvals and scrutiny
Planning process which comprises setting of the departmental budget (the spending review (SR)) and the internal allocation of that budget in order to deliver Defence capability (the annual budget cycle (ABC))
Infrastructure
The JSP 850: Infrastructure and Estate Policy, Standards and Guidance is the single source document for MOD Infrastructure.
Logistics
You’ll find the governing policies of the support solutions envelope (SSE). Plus, guidance on integrated logistic support (ILS), reliability and maintainability and inventory management.
Project delivery
Portfolio, programme and project management (P3M) where you’ll find the MOD’s portfolio, programme and project management guidance/methodologies. You’ll also find the MOD project management standard and information on:
- through life management (TLM)
- through life finance
- earned value management
- planning and scheduling
- assumptions management
- risk management
- configuration management
- performance management
Safety and environmental protection
Safety and environmental protection including information on related safety and environmental protection legislation, policies, standards and management and more.
Sustainable procurement where you’ll find information on embedding sustainable procurement in the acquisition lifecycle, sustainable defence estate procurement and more.
Science and technology
Defence science and technology, modelling and simulation and technology management where you’ll find guidance on science and technology, technology readiness levels, system readiness levels.
You’ll also find sector specific and cross cutting information including maritime, land, air, information systems, communications and human factors integration.
Contact details
