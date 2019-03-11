Knowledge in Defence (KiD)

It also provides guidance on Engineering, Logistics, Finance, Capability Management, Infrastructure and Science and Technology functional areas. It is a main enabler for improving our delivery to the armed forces and for producing greater value for money for the taxpayer.

How to access KiD

KiD is available via registered access.

You can register for access to Knowledge in Defence by completing the registration form to get an account.

After you have registered, you will be sent an email to activate your account.Once you have activated your account you will be able to browse KiD .

If you’re already registered, Logon and browse Knowledge in Defence

If you experience any difficulties in registering or accessing Knowledge in Defence email us: DefPDCoE-TechTeam@mod.gov.uk.

Contents of KiD

KiD provides the information, guidance and instruction that set out how the MOD conducts acquisition business. It includes:

Acquisition system

The Acquisition System Operating Model (ASOM) and the Acquisition System Handbook (ASH), which set out the principles for acquiring equipment, logistic support and information services.

Capability management

This includes:

the defence operating model (DOM)

the finance and military capability operating model (FOM)

the generic capability management (GCM) model

the capability management practitioners’ guide (CMPG)

Requirements and acceptance, where you’ll find information on:

capability planning

capability delivery

capability generation

user requirements documents (URD)

system requirements documents (SRD)

integrated test, evaluation and acceptance

Commercial

The commercial toolkit provides guidance on aspects such as contracting methods, contract administration, pricing and tendering. It also includes the Defence conditions (DEFCONs) and Defence forms (DEFFORMs)

Engineering

Includes:

systems engineering

lifecycles

design reviews

standardisation

managing quality

System of systems approach ( SOSA ) where you’ll find information on the SOSA principles, SOSA operating model and SOSA rulebook.

Finance

Joint service publication (JSP) 655: Investment Approvals, which is the policy and guidance on investment approvals and scrutiny

Planning process which comprises setting of the departmental budget (the spending review (SR)) and the internal allocation of that budget in order to deliver Defence capability (the annual budget cycle (ABC))

Infrastructure

The JSP 850: Infrastructure and Estate Policy, Standards and Guidance is the single source document for MOD Infrastructure.

Logistics

You’ll find the governing policies of the support solutions envelope (SSE). Plus, guidance on integrated logistic support (ILS), reliability and maintainability and inventory management.

Project delivery

Portfolio, programme and project management (P3M) where you’ll find the MOD’s portfolio, programme and project management guidance/methodologies. You’ll also find the MOD project management standard and information on:

through life management (TLM)

through life finance

earned value management

planning and scheduling

assumptions management

risk management

configuration management

performance management

Safety and environmental protection

Safety and environmental protection including information on related safety and environmental protection legislation, policies, standards and management and more.

Sustainable procurement where you’ll find information on embedding sustainable procurement in the acquisition lifecycle, sustainable defence estate procurement and more.

Science and technology

Defence science and technology, modelling and simulation and technology management where you’ll find guidance on science and technology, technology readiness levels, system readiness levels.

You’ll also find sector specific and cross cutting information including maritime, land, air, information systems, communications and human factors integration.

