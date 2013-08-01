Guidance

The EU Defence and Security Public Contracts Regulations (DSPCR) 2011

The DSPCR establishes rules for the procurement of defence and sensitive security equipment and services by contracting authorities in the UK.

DSPCR Chapter 1: overview

DSPCR Chapter 2: scope

DSPCR Chapter 3: financial thresholds

DSPCR Chapter 4: treaty exemptions

DSPCR Chapter 5: general exclusions in the DSPCR

DSPCR Chapter 6: classifying contracts

DSPCR Chapter 7: technical specifications

DSPCR Chapter 8: procurement procedures

DSPCR Chapter 9: procuring urgent operational requirements (UORs)

DSPCR Chapter 10: research and development

DSPCR Chapter 11: framework agreements

DSPCR Chapter 12: security of Information

DSPCR Chapter 13: security of supply

DSPCR Chapter 14: subcontracting under the DSPCR

DSPCR Chapter 15: supplier selection

DSPCR Chapter 15: Annex A Pre-Qualification Questionnaire

DSPCR Chapter 16: conducting the tendering exercise

DSPCR Chapter 17: standstill period, contract award and voluntary transparency

DSPCR Chapter 18: legal review, remedies and ineffectiveness

DSPCR Chapter 19: statistics and reports

DSPCR Glossary: terms used in this guidance

DSPCR frequently asked questions (FAQs)

The DSPCR came into effect on 21 August 2011. It establishes new rules specifically for the procurement of defence and sensitive security equipment and related goods, works and services by contracting authorities, including MOD, and utilities throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Visit DSPCR Statutory Instrument (SI 1848) on the legislation website

An EU Defence and Security Procurement Directive online training course is available through the UK Defence Academy College of Management and Technology website via the Acquisition e-learning site.

A charge is made for non MOD users who should register on the Acquisition e-learning site before they can login and apply for the course. The cost is £50.00 ex VAT. Details of payment options will be sent in a confirmation email when the course is applied for.

