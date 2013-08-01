DSPCR Chapter 1: overview

The DSPCR came into effect on 21 August 2011. It establishes new rules specifically for the procurement of defence and sensitive security equipment and related goods, works and services by contracting authorities, including MOD , and utilities throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Visit DSPCR Statutory Instrument (SI 1848) on the legislation website

An EU Defence and Security Procurement Directive online training course is available through the UK Defence Academy College of Management and Technology website via the Acquisition e-learning site.

A charge is made for non MOD users who should register on the Acquisition e-learning site before they can login and apply for the course. The cost is £50.00 ex VAT. Details of payment options will be sent in a confirmation email when the course is applied for.

Related information