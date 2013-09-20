Sustainable development: MOD

  1. Home

This series brings together all MOD sustainable development publications

Sustainable annual reports

Reports on MOD’s progress against both the sustainable MOD requirements and the greening government targets.

  1. Sustainable MOD annual report 2016 to 2017

    • Corporate report

  2. Sustainable MOD annual report 2015 to 2016

    • Corporate report

  3. Sustainable MOD annual report 2014 to 2015

    • Corporate report

  4. Sustainable MOD annual report 2013 to 2014

    • Corporate report

  5. Sustainable development report 2009/10

    • Corporate report

  6. MOD greening government commitments (GGC)

    • Corporate report

Sustainable strategy

  1. Sustainable MOD strategy 2015 to 2025

    • Corporate report

  2. Sustainable development strategy and delivery plan 2011 to 2030

    • Corporate report

  3. Sustainable development checklist

    • Guidance

  4. MOD timber strategy

    • Policy paper

Waste management strategy

  1. MOD waste management 2015 to 2025

    • Policy paper
