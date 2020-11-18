The ten point plan for a green industrial revolution

As the world looks to recover from the impact of coronavirus on our lives, livelihoods and economies, we have the chance to build back better: to invest in making the UK a global leader in green technologies.

The plan focuses on increasing ambition in the following areas:

advancing offshore wind

driving the growth of low carbon hydrogen

delivering new and advanced nuclear power

accelerating the shift to zero emission vehicles

green public transport, cycling and walking

‘jet zero’ and green ships

greener buildings

investing in carbon capture, usage and storage

protecting our natural environment

green finance and innovation

The ten point plan will mobilise £12 billion of government investment, and potentially 3 times as much from the private sector, to create and support up to 250,000 green jobs.