Strategy for Defence Infrastructure
A strategy for the transformation and development of the Defence estate.
Documents
Details
Our estate and infrastructure is at the heart of everything the Ministry of Defence does. It is the key asset where our people live, work and train, from which we operate and from where we deploy. This strategy provides the framework for the transformation and modernisation of the Defence estate and development of its assets over the coming decades. This includes raising the standard of living accommodation for our service personnel, improving the quality of workplaces and maintaining facilities to support Defence’s delivery of globally leading technologies. The estate is fundamental to military capability and this strategy will not only direct activity across Defence infrastructure but provide an ambitious landmark for future aims, such as contributing to the UK’s Net Zero and sustainability commitments in response to the growing threat of climate change.
Related content
Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio
Sustainability and Climate Change: MOD