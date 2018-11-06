Corporate report
Sustainable MOD annual report 2017 to 2018
Ministry of Defence sustainability annual report for the financial year 2017 to 2018.
Documents
Details
This report provides an overview of the department’s progress against both the sustainable MOD requirements and the greening government targets and commitments during the financial year 2016 to 2017. It also fulfils requirements to report sustainability performance under the department’s annual report and accounts.
Published 6 November 2018