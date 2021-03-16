MOD's Sanctuary Awards winners 2020

The long running awards, which are organised by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, have showcased the best military and civilian conservation efforts from across the MOD estate for nearly 30 years. The awards highlight the MOD’s commitment to making defence more environmentally friendly and sustainable, both in the UK and overseas.

Delayed by the pandemic, the 2020 award categories were repurposed to demonstrate the MOD’s impetus on adapting and mitigating against climate change and becoming a more sustainable organisation.

Watch the full awards ceremony via Youtube.

The 2020 award categories were:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement: projects focused on wildlife and biodiversity, environmental research, or tackling pollution and contamination issues

Social Value, Community and Heritage: projects focused on any of the social aspects of sustainability, including heritage, public access, community engagement and education

Sustainable Construction: new build and refurbishment projects that innovate in fields such as new materials or designs, resource management, reuse of historic buildings or climate resilience

Energy, Low Carbon and Resource Efficiency: projects to reduce energy, water or resource consumption, recycling, the use of renewable energy and projects that contribute to the MOD's Net Zero Carbon ambition

Sustainable Procurement: projects to improve sustainability of equipment or services, management of supply chains or product life cycles

Individual Achievement: for those who have made a significant personal contribution to MOD sustainability or conservation as a volunteer, MOD employee or contractor.

Winners from the above categories were further considered for one of the following:

Silver Otter Trophy: is awarded annually to the best Conservation Group led project or individual conservation effort on the MOD estate

Sustainable Business Award: is presented annually to more commercial projects which deliver sustainable solutions to enable the armed forces to live, work or train effectively.

The awards were broadcast virtually for the first time in their history.

Visit the MOD Sanctuary Awards and how to nominate page for more information.