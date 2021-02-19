Ministry of Defence Sanctuary Awards

It is important to note that nominations for the 2021 Sanctuary Awards are now closed. This page will be updated when the nominations for 2022 open.

Overview

The Sanctuary Awards have been recognising outstanding conservation and sustainability efforts across the MOD estate since 1991.

The Awards recognise and encourage group and individual efforts that benefit sustainable development, energy saving measures, wildlife, archaeology, environmental improvement or community awareness of conservation on or within land and property that the MOD owns or uses in the UK and overseas.

Award Categories

The award categories are:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement: projects focused on wildlife and biodiversity, environmental research, or tackling pollution and contamination issues

projects to improve sustainability of equipment or services, management of supply chains or product life cycles Individual Achievement: for those who have made a significant personal contribution to MOD sustainability or conservation as a volunteer, MOD employee or contractor.

Winners from the above categories will be further considered for one of the following:

Silver Otter Conservation Award: for individuals or small teams of volunteers or MOD personnel

for individuals or small teams of volunteers or personnel Sustainable Business Award: for larger project teams working in collaboration with Industry Partners and Contractors.

If you are unsure of the category that best fits your project, please contact the Sanctuary Team who will be able to assist. Please note, the Award Board reserves the right to move a nomination into a different category if they feel it better suits the criteria of that category.

How to submit an award

All award returns forms must include a word document copy of the nomination form. Photographs must be submitted as high resolution (larger than 1 MB) email attachments and not embedded into the application form.

All entries must be submitted using the DIO Sanctuary award entry form and sent to DIO-Sanctuary@mod.gov.uk. Any applications received after the closing date will not be considered.

Nominees can be MOD personnel, Conservation Groups, Industry Partners and other MOD environmental stakeholders. However, entries must relate to defence land, property, activities or equipment, either in the UK or overseas. Projects must be well underway or recently completed.

All entries must be approved by the Head of Establishment/Commanding Officer or Line Manager.

Read the exemplar nomination form, that will be provided shortly, for helpful tips to support when writing your nomination.

Selecting a winner

A panel of internal and external subject matter experts will judge the entries. The judges individually review each entry and can award a maximum score of 50 points to each nomination. In order to maximise your potential overall score, you are strongly encouraged to provide full answers to each section.

The winners and highly recommended nominations will be presented with their award by Minister for Defence Procurement (whose remit includes estate, environment and sustainability).

Winners will be featured in Sanctuary, the MOD ’s annual sustainability magazine, and related publicity.

