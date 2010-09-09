Sanctuary magazine

Promotional material
The Ministry of Defence sustainability magazine produced by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation which manages and develops the estate.
Sanctuary, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) flagship conservation magazine is an annual publication, which highlights the MOD’s commitment to stewardship of the defence estate and sustainably managing defence activities.
It is produced by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), which manages and develops the estate. DIO staff work closely with the armed forces to protect important wildlife and heritage as well as delivering defence requirements.
Last updated 20 November 2018
