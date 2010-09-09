Promotional material

Sanctuary magazine

The Ministry of Defence sustainability magazine produced by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation which manages and develops the estate.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Documents

Sanctuary: issue 46, 2017

PDF, 5.72MB, 104 pages

Sanctuary: issue 45, 2016

PDF, 7.59MB

Sanctuary: issue 44, 2015

PDF, 6.35MB

Sanctuary: issue 43, 2014

PDF, 7.69MB, 104 pages

Sanctuary: issue 42, 2013

PDF, 10.6MB, 106 pages

Sanctuary: issue 41, 2012

PDF, 12.2MB, 104 pages

Sanctuary: issue 40, 2011

PDF, 10.3MB, 100 pages

Sanctuary: issue 39, 2010 part 1

PDF, 4.16MB, 65 pages

Sanctuary: issue 39, 2010 part 2

PDF, 5.14MB, 33 pages

Sanctuary: issue 38, 2009

PDF, 7.74MB, 96 pages

Sanctuary: issue 37, 2008

PDF, 4.07MB

Sanctuary: issue 36, 2007

PDF, 7.2MB

Sanctuary: issue 35, 2006

PDF, 8.14MB

Sanctuary: issue 34, 2005

PDF, 8.52MB

Sanctuary: issue 33, 2004

PDF, 6.7MB

Sanctuary: issue 47, 2018

PDF, 5.5MB, 105 pages

Details

Sanctuary, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) flagship conservation magazine is an annual publication, which highlights the MOD’s commitment to stewardship of the defence estate and sustainably managing defence activities.

It is produced by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), which manages and develops the estate. DIO staff work closely with the armed forces to protect important wildlife and heritage as well as delivering defence requirements.

