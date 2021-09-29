Air defence and offshore wind - working together towards Net Zero

The critical move towards a Net Zero carbon economy is a huge and complex global challenge, in which the UK seeks to play a world leading role. Achieving the de-carbonised electricity generating capacity needed requires large-scale deployment of offshore wind that, if unmanaged, could have adverse impacts on the UK’s air defence radars used to deliver the security of the UK and its airspace.

In 2019 the Offshore Wind Sector Deal acted as a catalyst to bring together the Ministry of Defence, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, The Crown Estate and the Offshore Wind Industry Council. They formed a Joint Task Force, reporting to a Joint Programme Board, whose aim is to enable the co-existence of air defence and offshore wind.

This first iteration of our Strategy and Implementation Plan shows the great progress that can be achieved by working together, despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, and serves as an example for resolving other complex issues between multiple government, industry and other stakeholders. This document shares the progress made thus far, and sets a direction of travel for further work.