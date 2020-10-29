A changing climate: exploring the implications of climate change for UK defence and security

This work builds on existing MOD research on climate change, particularly in relation to the DCDC Global Strategic Trends: The Future Starts Today (GST6). This study further expands on the potential implications of climate change identified in existing policy and analysis, offering new strategic insights on how the MOD should adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The main findings of the study, include:

the strategic defence and security implications of climate change on UK MOD activities

activities a conceptual framework to help decision makers; map a range of impacts of climate change in relation to the MOD ’s strategic objectives and inform policy development in this area

’s strategic objectives and inform policy development in this area recommendations to support the MOD in mitigating risks and adapting to the challenges and opportunities presented by climate change.

This report will be relevant for the MOD , other government departments and for overseas partners with an interest in understanding the strategic effects of climate change and strengthening resilience in anticipation of climate-related challenges.

