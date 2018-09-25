Global Strategic Trends ( GST ) describes a strategic context for those in the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and wider government who are involved in developing long term plans, policies and capabilities. Without a strategic context there is a risk that planners, policymakers and capability developers may assume a future that adheres to preconceived thoughts and assumptions.

Global Strategic Trends A transcript for this video can be found attached above.

As well as providing a strategic context, this fifth edition of Global Strategic Trends ( GST 5) identifies long term threats and opportunities, out to 2045. GST does not attempt to predict the future, it cannot. Rather, it describes those phenomena that could have a significant impact on the future and combines these differing perspectives to produce a multifaceted picture of possible outcomes.

Related information: