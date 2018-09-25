Guidance
The fifth edition of Global Strategic Trends, published by the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre, describes a future context for defence and security out to 2045.
Global Strategic Trends (GST) describes a strategic context for those in the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and wider government who are involved in developing long term plans, policies and capabilities. Without a strategic context there is a risk that planners, policymakers and capability developers may assume a future that adheres to preconceived thoughts and assumptions.
As well as providing a strategic context, this fifth edition of Global Strategic Trends (GST 5) identifies long term threats and opportunities, out to 2045. GST does not attempt to predict the future, it cannot. Rather, it describes those phenomena that could have a significant impact on the future and combines these differing perspectives to produce a multifaceted picture of possible outcomes.
Last updated 1 October 2018