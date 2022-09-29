UK Air Power (JDP 0-30)

Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP) 0-30, UK Air Power (Third Edition) is the UK’s keystone air domain doctrine publication.

JDP 0-30 highlights the strengths and discusses the limitations of air power and considers those factors which, in broad terms, enable the effective employment of air power.

It also explores its relationship with the other operational domains and its interdependence with the other elements of national and military power, as well as with multinational and private sector partners.

What is air power video

There is a transcript for this video. It is also attached above.

Who should read this publication

This publication seeks to inform a wide audience. JDP 0-30 should be of value to all departments of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), joint commanders and staffs at all levels, the single Services, the broader defence community and other government departments, as well as partners and allies of the UK.

What is control of the air video

There is a transcript for this video. It is also attached above.

You may also be interested in