The doctrine in this publication is not intended to restrict the authority and responsibility of commanders and their organic resources, but rather to enhance overall operations.

Adversary and friendly force structures, the commander’s concept of operations, the commander’s priorities and the operational environment will necessitate different specific procedures for airspace control, both for operations within and those beyond the Allied Command Operation area of responsibility. Commanders, in cooperation with collaborating forces and appropriate air traffic services, will implement procedures required to accommodate NATO and national airspace control capabilities and requirements.

