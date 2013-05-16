Collection
Allied Joint Publication (AJP)
This series brings together all documents relating to Allied Joint Publication (AJP).
Allied Joint Publications (AJPs) are produced by the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre.
Documents
-
Allied joint doctrine (AJP-01(E))
-
- Guidance
-
Allied joint doctrine for the conduct of operations (AJP-3(B))
-
- Guidance
-
Allied joint doctrine for recovery of personnel in a hostile environment (AJP-3.7)
-
- Guidance
-
Allied joint doctrine for psychological operations (AJP-3.10.1)
-
- Guidance
-
Allied joint doctrine for force protection (AJP-3.14)
-
- Guidance
-
Allied joint medical doctrine for medical support (AJP-4.10(B))
-
- Guidance
-
Allied joint doctrine for operational level planning (AJP-5)
-
- Guidance
-
Allied joint doctrine for communication and information systems (AJP-6)
-
- Guidance
Published: 16 May 2013
Updated: 28 June 2017
- Added AJP-3(B): allied joint doctrine for the conduct of operations.
- Added Allied joint doctrine for recovery of personnel in a hostile environment (AJP-3.7).
- Added Allied Joint Doctrine for force protection (AJP-3.14).
- Added new page for AJP 4.10.
- Added AJP 3.10.1: Allied joint doctrine for psychological operations.
- Added AJP 05.
- First published.
