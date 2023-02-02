Allied Joint Doctrine for Information Operations (AJP-10.1)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-10.1, Allied Joint Doctrine for Information Operations (Edition A Version 1) explains how Information Operations (Info Ops) staff ensure coordination and synchronization of information activities. It focuses on the operational level to support commanders’ objectives.

Info Ops is applicable in peace, crisis and conflict throughout the continuum of competition. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the information environment and, for particular audiences, the ability to plan specific activities for cognitive effect.

UK national elements will be added to AJP-10.1 in due course.

Who should read this publication

AJP-10.1 provides guidance to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) commanders and their staffs to use Info Ops as the staff function for the horizontal integration of strategic communications direction and guidance through planning and coordinating information activities throughout the full spectrum of activities and operations.

AJP-10.1 clarifies the role of Info Ops staff within the communication directorate, emphasizing their responsibility for coherence and their key contribution to joint operations.

