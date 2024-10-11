Allied Joint Doctrine for Military Public Affairs (AJP-10.3)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-10.3, Allied Joint Doctrine for Military Public Affairs (Edition A Version 1) describes military public affairs (Mil PA) and how it is applied within the conduct (analysis, planning, execution and assessment) of the Alliance campaign themes. It builds on the principles described in AJP-10, Allied Joint Doctrine for Strategic Communication.

The publication describes the aspects and principles of Mil PA including roles, responsibilities, capabilities, applications, opportunities and limitations. While it focuses on the operational level, it also has utility at the strategic and tactical levels.

Who should read this publication

AJP-10.3 is intended primarily as guidance for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) commanders and staffs. However, the doctrine is instructive to, and provides a useful framework for, operations conducted by a coalition of NATO members, partners and non-NATO nations. It also provides a reference for NATO and non-NATO civilians.

You may also be interested in