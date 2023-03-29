Allied Joint Doctrine for Strategic Communications (AJP-10)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-10, Allied Joint Doctrine for Strategic Communications (StratCom) (Edition A Version 1) is the keystone North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) doctrine for StratCom and all information and communication related activities.

It introduces StratCom as the primary function for ensuring all NATO activities are conceived, planned and executed with a clear understanding of the critical importance of informing and influencing the perception, attitudes and behaviours of audiences to achieve objectives.

UK national elements will be added to AJP-10 in due course.

Who should read this publication

This is primarily for use by NATO commanders and their staff at the military-strategic and operational levels, but has equal relevance at the strategic and tactical levels.

It is also an important reference for Alliance and partner nations at all levels because it offers a useful framework for operations, missions and tasks conducted by a coalition of NATO partners, non-NATO nations and other organizations. It provides a reference for NATO and non-NATO actors.

You may also be interested in