Allied joint doctrine for cyberspace operations (AJP-3.20)

Allied Joint Publication ( AJP ) 3.20, allied joint doctrine for cyberspace operations is a part of NATO ’s operations architecture and derives its authority from and complements AJP -3, Allied Joint Doctrine for the Conduct of Operations. It is the NATO doctrine to plan, execute and assess cyberspace operations ( CO ) in the context of allied joint operations.

Cyberspace is far more than merely the Internet. All devices reachable via cyberspace could be potential targets and potential threats. This includes networks and devices connected by wired connections, wireless connections and those that appear to be not connected at all. Adding to this ever growing domain is the use of such technology in the expanding number of domestic goods, also known as the internet of things (IoT).

AJP -3.20 focuses on the principles of joint CO . It is intended primarily as guidance for NATO commanders, staffs and forces. However, the doctrine provides guidance for a coalition of NATO member states, partners, non- NATO nations and other organisations. It also provides a reference for NATO civilian and non- NATO civilian actors.

