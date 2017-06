Allied Joint Publication ( AJP )-3(B) Allied Joint Doctrine for the Conduct of Operations provides capstone doctrine for the conduct of Allied Joint operations.

These operations are complex and contain all the different tasks that span the range of military operations, from humanitarian assistance to combat. However, the key theme in this publication remains: ‘operations are operations’. All operations can fundamentally be approached in the same manner because NATO forces must expect to perform a wide range of potentially simultaneous activities across the whole spectrum of conflict. AJP -3(B) focuses on the synchronization and coordination of activities, during the preparation, execution and termination of an operation.

