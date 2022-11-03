UK Defence Doctrine (JDP 0-01)

Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP) 0-01, UK Defence Doctrine (UKDD) (Sixth Edition) describes the changing character of warfare and how we respond to current challenges facing the UK and our allies.

Discover the importance of UKDD, as Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff introduces the doctrine in this video.

It provides an understanding of how the military instrument is employed and explains its utility within an international context. While UKDD is authoritative, it requires judgement in its application.

Watch this video on ‘what is UK Defence Doctrine’

Who should read this publication

UKDD is relevant to all personnel within Defence, across government, as well as our allies and partners. It forms an essential part of professional military education to reinforce understanding as people progress through their careers.

It is therefore essential reading for all members of the Armed Forces, both in Regular and Reserve service. It is also recommended reading for all Ministry of Defence Civil Service personnel.

