Allied Joint Doctrine for Air and Space Operations (AJP-3.3)
This publication describes the characteristics, roles, missions, organisation, and command and control of air operations.
Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.3, Allied Joint Doctrine for Air and Space Operations (Edition C Version 1) provides fundamental principles for the effective employment of air and space capabilities to achieve Alliance objectives.
It explains the air operations planning process and provides an overview of how military space operations can support the joint force. AJP-3.3 covers the use of air power drawn from more than one service and addresses how air capabilities integrate with other operational domains.
Who should read this publication
AJP-3.3 is intended primarily as guidance for NATO commanders and staffs. The doctrine applies to, and provides a useful framework for, operations conducted by coalition mission participants. It also provides a reference for civilian mission participants involved in Alliance operations.