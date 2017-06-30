Guidance

Allied Joint Doctrine for Air and Space Operations (AJP-3.3)

This publication describes the characteristics, roles, missions, organisation, and command and control of air operations.

Ministry of Defence
30 June 2017
17 February 2026 — See all updates

Allied Joint Publication-3.3, Allied Joint Doctrine for Air and Space Operations (Edition C Version 1)

Ref: AJP-3.3(C)

PDF, 2.22 MB, 124 pages

Executive summary: Allied Joint Publication-3.3, Allied Joint Doctrine for Air and Space Operations

PDF, 270 KB, 2 pages

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.3, Allied Joint Doctrine for Air and Space Operations (Edition C Version 1) provides fundamental principles for the effective employment of air and space capabilities to achieve Alliance objectives. 

It explains the air operations planning process and provides an overview of how military space operations can support the joint force. AJP-3.3 covers the use of air power drawn from more than one service and addresses how air capabilities integrate with other operational domains.

AJP-3.3 is intended primarily as guidance for NATO commanders and staffs. The doctrine applies to, and provides a useful framework for, operations conducted by coalition mission participants. It also provides a reference for civilian mission participants involved in Alliance operations.

Published 30 June 2017
Last updated 17 February 2026 show all updates

  1. Updated with Version C.

  2. First published.

