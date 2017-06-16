UK land power captures a set of beliefs that underpin how land forces practice their profession.

This Joint Doctrine Publication outlines the enduring utility of land power, the manner in which the UK’s land forces continue to adapt in an increasingly unstable and complex strategic context, offering scalable and responsive options to our government in support of our national interests.

The doctrine:

defines land power

explains the attributes of land forces

sets out the 4 functions of UK land power: fight, engage, secure, support

explains the coherence between the army’s outcome focused integrated action, joint action and the full spectrum approach

UK land power has been written primarily for joint staffs, officials, allies and partners in industry, providing a concise explanation of how land forces perform their vital role in protecting our nation.

Related information