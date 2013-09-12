Collection
Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP)
This series brings together all documents relating to Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP)
Joint Doctrine Publications (JDPs) are produced by the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre.
Documents
Cyber primer
Developing joint doctrine handbook
UK defence doctrine (JDP 0-01)
UK supplement to the NATO terminology database (JDP 0-01.1)
British maritime doctrine (JDP 0-10)
UK land power (JDP 0-20)
UK air and space doctrine (JDP 0-30)
UK joint operations doctrine (JDP 01)
Personnel support for joint operations (JDP 1-05)
Captured persons (JDP 1-10)
Operations in the UK (JDP 02)
Understanding and intelligence support to joint operations (JDP 2-00)
Understanding and decision making (JDP 04)
Campaign execution (JDP 3-00)
Media operations (JDP 3-45.1)
Legal support to joint operations (JDP 3-46)
Non-combatant evacuation operations (JDP 3-51)
Disaster relief operations (JDP 3-52)
Battlespace management (JDP 3-70)
Civil military co-operation (JDP 3-90)
Logistics for joint operations (JDP 4-00)
Operational infrastructure (JTTP 4-05)
Shaping a stable world: the military contribution (JDP 05)
Communications and information systems support to joint operations (JDP 6-00)
Document information
Published: 12 September 2013
Updated: 16 June 2017
- Added JDP 0-20: UK land power to this collection.
- Added new JDP report for Shaping a stable world: the military contribution (JDP 05).
- Removed Campaign planning.
- Added Cyber primer.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence