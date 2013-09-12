  1. Home

Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP)

Ministry of Defence
12 September 2013
12 September 2013

This series brings together all documents relating to Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP)

Joint Doctrine Publications (JDPs) are produced by the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre.

  1. Cyber primer

    • Guidance

  2. Developing joint doctrine handbook

    • Guidance

  3. UK defence doctrine (JDP 0-01)

    • Guidance

  4. UK supplement to the NATO terminology database (JDP 0-01.1)

    • Guidance

  5. British maritime doctrine (JDP 0-10)

    • Guidance

  6. UK land power (JDP 0-20)

    • Guidance

  7. UK air and space doctrine (JDP 0-30)

    • Guidance

  8. UK joint operations doctrine (JDP 01)

    • Guidance

  9. Personnel support for joint operations (JDP 1-05)

    • Guidance

  10. Captured persons (JDP 1-10)

    • Guidance

  11. Operations in the UK (JDP 02)

    • Guidance

  12. Understanding and intelligence support to joint operations (JDP 2-00)

    • Guidance

  13. Understanding and decision making (JDP 04)

    • Guidance

  14. Campaign execution (JDP 3-00)

    • Guidance

  15. Media operations (JDP 3-45.1)

    • Guidance

  16. Legal support to joint operations (JDP 3-46)

    • Guidance

  17. Non-combatant evacuation operations (JDP 3-51)

    • Guidance

  18. Disaster relief operations (JDP 3-52)

    • Guidance

  19. Battlespace management (JDP 3-70)

    • Guidance

  20. Civil military co-operation (JDP 3-90)

    • Guidance

  21. Logistics for joint operations (JDP 4-00)

    • Guidance

  22. Operational infrastructure (JTTP 4-05)

    • Guidance

  23. Shaping a stable world: the military contribution (JDP 05)

    • Guidance

  24. Communications and information systems support to joint operations (JDP 6-00)

    • Guidance
  1. Added JDP 0-20: UK land power to this collection.
  2. Added new JDP report for Shaping a stable world: the military contribution (JDP 05).
  3. Removed Campaign planning.
  4. Added Cyber primer.
  5. First published.

