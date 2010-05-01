Personnel Support for Joint Operations (JDP 1-05)

Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP) 1-05, Personnel Support for Joint Operations (Third Edition) guides operational commanders and planning staff in understanding joint personnel support. It covers key aspects of support activities for personnel deployed on operations overseas and in the UK.

Who should read this publication

This publication provides guidance that is applicable across all operations: in the homeland, undertaking persistent engagement and crisis response, as well as warfighting overseas. It is pertinent to be read by commanders and their staffs.

This JDP recognises that personnel support, although coordinated by the Joint Task Force Headquarters and normally carried out by the Joint Force Logistic Component or national support element, is largely delivered by the front line commands.

