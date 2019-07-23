Guidance

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-05(A) Allied Joint Doctrine for the planning of operations

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-05(A) Allied Joint Doctrine for the planning of operations is the UK and NATO’s keystone doctrine for planning.

Published 23 July 2019
Ministry of Defence

It presents:

  • an overarching framework of the key planning principles
  • the considerations and the processes that are followed in planning

It is applicable to all operational level planning.

This will be replaced with the AJP-5 national element shortly.

