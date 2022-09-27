Allied Joint Doctrine for Movement (AJP-4.4)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-4.4, Allied Joint Doctrine for Movement (Edition C Version 1) provides the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) essential terms and processes necessary to enable an operational headquarters to plan and lead movement activities.

AJP-4.4 replaces AJP-4.4, Allied Joint Doctrine for Movement and Transport following an AJP-4 series taxonomy reorganisation.

This publication will be republished with UK national elements in due course.

Who should read this publication

AJP-4.4 is intended primarily as guidance for commanders and staffs at the joint operational level. The doctrine also provides a reference for NATO civilian and non-NATO civilian actors.

