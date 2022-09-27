Allied Joint Doctrine for Movement (AJP-4.4)
Allied Joint Publication-4.4 provides operational-level movement guidance for planning and conducting NATO operations and exercises.
Documents
Details
Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-4.4, Allied Joint Doctrine for Movement (Edition C Version 1) provides the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) essential terms and processes necessary to enable an operational headquarters to plan and lead movement activities.
AJP-4.4 replaces AJP-4.4, Allied Joint Doctrine for Movement and Transport following an AJP-4 series taxonomy reorganisation.
This publication will be republished with UK national elements in due course.
Who should read this publication
AJP-4.4 is intended primarily as guidance for commanders and staffs at the joint operational level. The doctrine also provides a reference for NATO civilian and non-NATO civilian actors.