Allied Joint Doctrine for Logistics on operations from preparation to termination. AJP 4(B)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP) 4(B) provides operational level guidance for joint commanders and their staffs on the common framework to command, co-ordinate and synchronise all Alliance Logistic operations.

It covers the principles and general guidance to plan and conduct joint logistic support to campaigns and operations. Importantly it includes roles, responsibilities and control as well as the logistics functional areas.

The AJP also provides a useful framework for operations conducted by a coalition of NATO members, partners and on-NATO nations as well as a reference for NATO civilian and non-NATO civilian actors.