Threat Finance and the Economic Levers of Power (JDN 2/20)

JDN 2/20, Threat Finance and the Economic Levers of Power, outlines the existing UK government’s architecture arrayed against threat and illicit finance, including mention of a proposed new initiative (the International Centre of Excellence for Illicit Finance) and then propose the reasons why and the ways in which the MOD should engage with TFEL.

It will briefly review the Unites States’ approach to TFEL and then address the possible unintended consequences of TFEL based strategies before reviewing the UK’s vulnerability to TFEL based threats.

This JDN is supported by two annexes, which provide a brief history of the role of TFEL and the details of the range of UK departments and agencies with roles in threat finance.