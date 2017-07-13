  1. Home

Allied joint doctrine for joint targeting (AJP-3.9(A))

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
13 July 2017

AJP-3.9(A) explains how joint targeting is planned, conducted and assessed.

Documents

Allied Joint Publication 3.9: allied joint doctrine for joint targeting (edition A version 1)

Ref: AJP-3.9 PDF, 2.54MB, 82 pages

Details

The document focuses on the operational level. It reflects the evolution of joint targeting to incorporate a full spectrum approach using the full range of military capabilities against a range of actors, not only against an adversary.

Document information

