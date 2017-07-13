GOV.UK uses cookies to make the site simpler. Find out more about cookies
AJP-3.9(A) explains how joint targeting is planned, conducted and assessed.
Ref: AJP-3.9
PDF, 2.54MB, 82 pages
The document focuses on the operational level. It reflects the evolution of joint targeting to incorporate a full spectrum approach using the full range of military capabilities against a range of actors, not only against an adversary.
13 July 2017
Ministry of Defence
