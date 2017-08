AJP -3.16(A), allied joint doctrine for security force assistance ( SFA ), outlines direction and guidance on how NATO provides SFA .

SFA activities are applicable at all levels of operations: military strategic, operational and tactical. NATO SFA activities require North Atlantic Council ( NAC ) approval and should contribute towards a strategic end state.

AJP -3.16(A) is intended for use by NATO and NATO -led forces. However, this doctrine can be used as a reference by other military or civilian actors.

