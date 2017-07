NATO missions address complex problems in fragile states during and post crisis. These efforts contribute to a comprehensive approach to crisis management and to coherence and coordination of the international community’s efforts towards security, development, and governance.

Specifically, stabilization and reconstruction ( S&R ) activities include support to establishing long-term stability and strengthened governance, local capacity building, and the promotion of ownership by the relevant national authorities. Additional important S&R activities include the encouragement of the rule of law and establishing the basis for economic, human, and social development.

The ultimate goal of such efforts is to maintain or return to a stable, self-sustaining peace.

Related information