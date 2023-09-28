Guidance

Allied Joint Doctrine for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction in Military Operations (AJP-3.23)

Allied Joint Publication -3.23 provides the fundamentals to effectively plan and conduct countering weapons of mass destruction (CWMD) missions and tasks.

Allied Joint Publication-3.23, Allied Joint Doctrine for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction in Military Operations (Edition A Version 1)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.23, Allied Joint Doctrine for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction in Military Operations (Edition A Version 1) provides guidance to military authorities and informs North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) political and civil authorities of their recommended roles in CWMD efforts within a joint and multinational framework.

AJP-3.23 issues guidance to NATO commanders and staffs on their CWMD authorities at the strategic and operational level and also informs NATO political and civil authorities of their proposed roles.

