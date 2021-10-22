Enhancing defence’s contribution to societal resilience in the UK: lessons from international approaches

Whether it’s a local flooding emergency, a national cyber-attack or a global pandemic, societal resilience, or how well nations can rebound from the shock of natural disaster or attack, has emerged as a key priority for governments in recent years.

As a burden-sharing and problem-solving nation, understanding defence’s place in helping the country’s readiness, reach and responsiveness to a crisis is essential.

This study seeks to understand what the UK defence can learn from other nation’s approaches to promoting societal resilience and which lessons may be transferable to UK defence.

Following a global cluster analysis, the study examined 5 countries as case studies (Australia, Colombia, Israel, Russia and Sweden) and drew lessons from their approach. It then developed a framework which organises good practice into different phases of activity; prepare, respond and recover.

The main findings of the study include:

Improve civil-military coordination and integration including more clearly defined roles and responsibilities. While coordination and integration already occur across the spectrum, there may be room to improve.

Work to build more effective long-term relationships between Defence and national, regional, and local level organisations to support societal resilience planning. It is important that people know who to contact, and when.

This could include Defence engagement with local civil emergency planning bodies and the raising of awareness of military capabilities, including those niche capabilities that could benefit emergency workers in a crisis, and how they can be quickly accessed.

Enhance communication at all levels to strengthen trust and understanding between military, other government departments, civilian agencies and the general public. This could prove an effective way of demonstrating to the public the resilience measures that government has in place and to build public awareness and confidence.

Exercise routinely in different configurations with various partners at local, national and multinational levels, offering benefits for both preparedness and deterrence.

Explore mechanisms of rapid mass and cross-sector mobilisation, through changed utilisation of Reserves, for example.

A more detailed set of proposals aligned to the ‘prepare, respond and recover’ framework can be found within the report.

This report will be relevant to those involved or interested in resilience planning, both inside and outside of the MOD.

For an accessible version of the report, please contact DCDC : dcdc-doceds@mod.gov.uk.

