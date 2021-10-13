Global Mobility Future Force Design 2040

Global mobility is described as the ability to deploy people and materiel to remote locations and then support and recover them from the theatre of operations.

Having the right force design and mix of military capabilities across all defence tasks will enable the UK Armed Forces to be in the right place at the right time.

The Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre ( DCDC ) commissioned research to help develop a framework for identifying future global mobility requirements for the UK, out to 2040.

The study had 3 core research objectives:

at a high level, the core military requirements for global mobility out to 2040 and any potential shortfalls regarding the current equipment plan

a range of different options for delivery of global mobility out to 2040, including exploration of multinational cooperation models, potential business models for, and the influence of, emerging and new technologies on the delivery of global mobility

at a high level, the implications of these options for future force design and capability planning, considering also how the potential capability gap can be bridged

The final report identified that UK Defence will continue to have to compete for finite resources with other government departments and in some ways will be required to ‘do more with less’ when delivering the country’s global ambitions. This is exemplified by the envisaged reduction of the number of strategic airlift platforms over the next two decades. As a result, Defence will need to think innovatively about how to design a model for delivering global mobility that is both effective and resilient.

A range of options should be considered which, in combination, could offer both effectiveness and resilience to the UK’s mobility fleet and underpinning systems. These options consider both the ‘supply’ side of mobility (i.e. the means of delivering mobility more effectively) and ways in which the ‘demand’ for mobility could be reduced and/or made more effective.

The study was undertaken by RAND Europe, which leads the Global Strategic Partnership (GSP) consortium providing strategic, policy and academic support to DCDC .

It will be of interest to strategy, policy and capability decision makers within UK Defence as well as wider stakeholders involved in delivering or using global mobility assets and systems now and in the future.