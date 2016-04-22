Understand to prevent: the military contribution to the prevention of violent conflict

The aim of this project is to determine what contribution defence forces can make to the prevention of violent conflict.

This project is supported by Multinational Capability Development Campaign (MCDC).

Two versions of this document were produced and can be found on this page, the full study version and a shorter guide to complement it.

The handbook attached is intended to support strategic and operational military planning for the prevention of violent conflict, especially violent intrastate and transnational conflict. It is also relevant to thinking and planning at the policy and tactical levels, so can be used across the range of military activity.

