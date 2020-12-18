Future Leadership 2020
A Multinational Capability Development Campaign (MCDC) publication that outlines the leadership challenges presented by the future operating environment.
The principal purpose of MCDC Future Leadership is to make sense of the leadership challenges presented by the future operating environment and adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled technologies. By analysing these challenges, today’s leaders within our military organisations should be better placed to start the conversations needed to understand the changes required to suitably prepare and support future leaders.
The primary aim of this publication is to inform and stimulate discussion rather than give solutions.