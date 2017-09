Understanding hybrid warfare describes an analytical framework that is intended to help personnel at the strategic and operational levels understand modern hybrid threats.

It is based on both a ‘baseline assessment’ of recent literature and concepts, and on a number of detailed case studies. It also makes policy recommendations for national governments and multilateral institutions.

Countering warfare project

The countering hybrid warfare (CHW) project is part of the Multinational Capability Development Campaign ( MCDC ). The project aims to define hybrid warfare and identify how to most appropriately respond to the use of hybrid warfare from both state and non-state actors within a coalition.

The spread of hybrid warfare as strategy marks a potential change in the military strategic terms defence operates in, and potentially places new demands on the use and prioritisation of military means.

