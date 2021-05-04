Crisis response in a changing climate

This study examines the implications of climate change for UK Defence logistics in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief ( HADR ) and Military Aid to the Civil Authorities ( MACA ) Operations and provides an assessment of the opportunities and policy actions that could be taken to mitigate the impact of climate change on defence logistics.

The study builds on previous commissioned research by DCDC to help inform the ongoing development of the MOD ’s climate change and sustainability strategy.

The main findings and recommendations of the study include:

lessons identified from previous HADR and MACA operations, as well as the COVID-19 crisis, should be taken forward as demand for these operations will likely increase owing to climate change

strengthen the liaison role and network to integrate between our partners across government, allies, local authorities, industry and wider society

design a roadmap for enhancing the resilience of defence infrastructure for the future; and

set up specific climate change education and training courses

While this study focused on HADR and MACA operations, many of the challenges pertinent to these operations are equally relevant for combat operations, stabilisation operations and other deployments that may need to take place in increasingly inhospitable environments in future.

This report will be relevant for the MOD , other government departments and for overseas partners with an interest in the implications of climate change for defence logistics.

Related information

Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach

A changing climate: exploring the implications of climate change for UK defence and security Joint Doctrine Publication 3-52 Disaster Relief Operations Overseas: the Military Contribution (currently being reviewed).