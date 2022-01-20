Independent report

Multi Domain Integration research

Conceptual approaches and lessons from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
20 January 2022

Details

RAND Europe, part of the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre’s (DCDC) Strategic Analysis Support Contract, has reviewed existing literature and perspectives on whether potential UK adversaries are developing similar or equivalent concepts of multi domain integration (MDI) and, if so, how and to what effect.

The outputs of this analysis were used to help inform the development of the UK’s wider understanding of MDI, which is reflected in DCDC’s Joint Concept Note 1/20 MDI, published in November 2020.

This report comprises of the following short core chapters, as well as more detailed national case studies on Russia and China as annexes:

  • Chapter 1: Introduction
  • Chapter 2: Outline of origin and scope of MDI
  • Chapter 3: Overview of key trends and international approaches to MDI
  • Chapter 4: lesson and implications of the UK
  • Annex A: Case study on Russia
  • Annex B: Case study on China

Integrated Operating Concept. (​​​This is an updated version of the Integrated Operating Concept, published August 2021).

