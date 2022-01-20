Multi Domain Integration research

RAND Europe, part of the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre’s (DCDC) Strategic Analysis Support Contract, has reviewed existing literature and perspectives on whether potential UK adversaries are developing similar or equivalent concepts of multi domain integration (MDI) and, if so, how and to what effect.

The outputs of this analysis were used to help inform the development of the UK’s wider understanding of MDI, which is reflected in DCDC’s Joint Concept Note 1/20 MDI, published in November 2020.

This report comprises of the following short core chapters, as well as more detailed national case studies on Russia and China as annexes:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Outline of origin and scope of MDI

Chapter 3: Overview of key trends and international approaches to MDI

Chapter 4: lesson and implications of the UK

Annex A: Case study on Russia

Annex B: Case study on China

