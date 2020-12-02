Multi-Domain Integration (JCN 1/20)

Joint Concept Note (JCN) 1/20 Multi-Domain Integration (MDI) is an exploratory concept that offers an ambitious vision for maintaining advantage in an era of persistent competition.

The concept is founded on the Integrated Operating Concept 2025, which introduces the idea that to compete better against our adversaries, we must integrate for advantage. This integration must be across the five domains (maritime, land, air, space, and cyber and electromagnetic), the three levels of warfare, across government and with allies, partners.

Specifically, this concept seeks to outline how: