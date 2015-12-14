Future Operating Environment 2035 (FOE 35) describes the potential characteristics of the future operating environment, and is designed primarily to inform UK defence and security policymakers and our Armed Forces more broadly.

While this publication aims to provide a long-term analysis of the key characteristics of the operating environment in 2035, the nature of ‘futures’ work is such that attempting to pinpoint when particular trends or characteristics will emerge is invariably problematic.

Who should read this publication

FOE 35 sets out to provide context for policymakers. It aims to inform the debate on the future and, therefore, wider conceptual force development. FOE 35 is intended to provide a baseline for experimentation, but not to constrain Commands in their thinking. Armed with a better understanding of the future through FOE 35, threats can be anticipated and opportunities seized.

