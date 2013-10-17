Collection
DCDC Strategic Trends Programme
This series brings together all documents relating to the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre's Strategic Trends Programme
Documents
Calls for papers on the future of macro-economics, finance and the markets
- Guidance
Regional survey: Africa out to 2045
- Guidance
Global Strategic Trends out to 2045
- Guidance
Global Strategic Trends out to 2040
- Guidance
Regional survey: South Asia out to 2040
- Guidance
Future Operating Environment 2035
- Guidance
Future security challenges in the Baltic Sea region
- Guidance
